Up to 1,000 people were possibly killed in a powerful earthquake in southeast Turkey's Van province on Sunday, media reported the Kandilli Observatory as saying.

Here is a short timeline of some of the world's recent major quakes in the last 10 years:

Jan 26, 2001 - INDIA - An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 strikes the western state of Gujarat killing at least 19,700 people and causing damage in neighbouring Pakistan. The quake affected 15.9 million people in 7,904 villages.

May 21, 2003 - ALGERIA - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Algiers and nearby towns to the east, killing 2,251 and injuring 10,243.

Dec 26, 2003 - IRAN - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes the historic city of Bam, 1,000 km (600 miles) southeast of Tehran. Some 30,948 people were killed in the quake.

Dec 26, 2004 - ASIA - The number of dead and missing in an Asian earthquake and tsunami reaches almost 230,000. The wave crashed into Sri Lanka and India, drowning thousands and swamping tourist isles in Thailand and the Maldives. The quake measured 9.15 in magnitude.

Oct 8, 2005 - PAKISTAN - At least 86,000 people are killed by a 7.6 magnitude quake about 95 km (60 miles) northeast of Islamabad. The quake also rocks Indian Kashmir, killing 1,244 there.

May 12, 2008 - CHINA - Around 87,600 people are killed in Sichuan province after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits the region.

April 6, 2009 - ITALY - A powerful earthquake strikes central Italy, killing 296 people. Some 65,000 people lose their homes in the 6.3 magnitude quake. The quake strikes the Abruzzo region east of Rome. The dead were mainly in L'Aquila, a 13th century city about 100 km (60 miles) east of Rome with a population of 68,000.

January 13, 2010 - HAITI - A 7.0 magnitude quake devastates Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and kills around 316,000 people. The United Nations estimates that 80,000 buildings in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas collapsed after the quake, leaving 10 million cubic metres of rubble.

February 27, 2010 - CHILE - An 8.8 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami in Chile kill more than 500 people and cause some $30 billion in damage, wrecking hundreds of thousands of homes and mangling highways and bridges.

February 22, 2011 - NEW ZEALAND - A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Christchurch on February 22, killing 181 people and causing an estimated NZ$15 billion ($12 billion) of damage.

March 11, 2011 - JAPAN - A 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami strikes Japan's northeast leaving it in ruins. About 15,690 are killed, 4,740 are missing and 5,710 are injured.

-- It also knocked the world's third biggest economy into its second recession in three years and triggers the world's biggest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

Oct 23, 2011 - TURKEY - A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake shakes southeast Turkey. Up to 1,000 people are possibly killed after it triggers the collapse of dozens of buildings across the region, media reports the Kandilli Observatory as saying.

