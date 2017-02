ISTANBUL The death toll from a powerful quake that struck eastern Turkey Sunday is more than 100 and will rise further when information from other towns and remote villages comes in, an official at the provincial crisis center in the city of Van told Reuters.

Up to 600 people are known to have been injured and between 300 and 400 are missing, believed to be buried beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings, the official said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Tim Pearce)