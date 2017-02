WASHINGTON The United States is following reports about Turkey's earthquake with great concern and is ready to help, President Barack Obama said on Sunday.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Turkish ally in this difficult time and are ready to assist the Turkish authorities," Obama said in a written statement.

As many as 1,000 people were dead after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's southeast Van province, destroying dozens of buildings and trapping victims alive under debris.

