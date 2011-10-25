The death toll from the earthquake in southeast Turkey stood at 279 and hundreds more were still missing.

The quake struck the city of Van and the town of Ercis, some 100 km (60 miles) to the north in southeast Turkey, a hotbed of activity for Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. A PKK attack killed 24 Turkish soldiers in Hakkari, south of Van city, on October 19.

Here are a few facts on the province and the city:

THE PROVINCE:

* Van is in southeast Turkey, between Lake Van and the Iranian border. The province has a population of just over a million.

* It is a stock-raising and farming area, specializing in horses, and produces grain, fruit and vegetables.

* It has a large Kurdish population.

* The province is prone to earthquakes. A major quake in November 1976 killed 5,291 people and made about 50,000 homeless.

THE CITY:

* The city of Van is on the eastern shore of Lake Van, at an altitude of 5,750 feet.

* It lies in an oasis at the foot of a hill crowned by an ancient ruined citadel. A ruin near the bottom of the spur bears cuneiform inscriptions dating from the 8th and 7th centuries BC, when Van was the center of the Urartu Kingdom.

* It prospered under the Armenian Bagratid dynasty in the 8th century. It was annexed to the Ottoman Empire in 1543. Russian forces occupied the city from 1915 to 1917 during World War One.

Sources: Reuters/www.britannica.com/Turkish Statistics Institute/www.allaboutturkey.com

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)