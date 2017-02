Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak (L) speaks as his Turkish counterpart Taner Yildiz listens during a news conference in Istanbul December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Russia's Rosatom, which is already set to build Turkey's first nuclear power plant, is interested in building future plants in Turkey, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"Rosatom wants to be involved in the establishment of other nuclear power plants in Turkey. We have expressed our desire to be involved in negotiations on this," Novak told reporters during a visit to Istanbul.

