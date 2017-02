ANKARA Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the situation in Syria in a phone call with Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev later on Wednesday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told broadcaster NTV in an interview.

Erdogan said on Tuesday his country was preparing a new initiative with those countries who oppose the Syrian government and described China's and Russia's veto of a U.N. resolution on Syria a "fiasco."

(Writing by Ibon Villelabeitia)