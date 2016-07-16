An Airbus A320neo 'quiet jet' comes in to land at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

PARIS The first delivery of a new version of Airbus's A320 jet to Pegasus Airlines has been postponed following the thwarted coup attempt in Turkey, the European planemaker said on Saturday.

Turkey's leading budget carrier had been scheduled to take delivery of the first revamped A320neo powered by CFM engines on July 19.

"Due to the terrible and unforeseen circumstances in Turkey, we came to a mutual decision with the Pegasus management to postpone the delivery ceremony ‎for the first CFM-powered A320neo," an Airbus spokesman said by email.

Airbus did not set a new date.

CFM is a joint venture between General Electric (GE.N) and France's Safran (SAF.PA).

(Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kevin Liffey)