A man waves a Turkish flag in front of Ataturk Airport during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/IHLAS News Agency

ISTANBUL Soldiers took control of Istanbul's main Ataturk airport on Saturday shortly after President Tayyip Erdogan landed there and condemned what he said was an attempted coup by a faction in the military.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said operations at the airport were back to normal and that flights would begin again at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)