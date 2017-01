ISTANBUL Turkish authorities on Saturday detained the commander of the Second Army in connection with the attempted military takeover overnight, Anadolu news agency reported.

General Adem Huduti is the most senior officer to be apprehended so far following the attempted intervention that killed more than 160 people. The Second Army, based in Malatya, protects Turkey's borders with Syria, Iraq and Iran.

