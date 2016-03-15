ISTANBUL Turkish police re-opened Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge, which spans Asia and Europe, after briefly shutting the key transport link to search a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday, broadcasters said.

Turkey is on edge after a car bomb tore through the capital Ankara on Sunday, killing 37 people. It was the fourth suicide bombing since October, bringing the death toll to around 180 people.

Live footage of the bridge showed both eastbound traffic to Asia and westbound to Europe flowing again.

A series of white vehicles remained parked behind a lone sedan near the European exit, NTV showed. The channel reported that bomb disposal teams had finished their investigation.

Officials have blamed the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an armed campaign for autonomy against the state for 31 years, for the two attacks in Ankara since February.

Islamic State, homegrown jihadists and far-left extremists have also staged major attacks in the NATO member country in recent years.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle had been abandoned near the bridge's European exit.

