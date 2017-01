SOFIA Turkey has closed the three border crossings with Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said, reiterating its appeal to Bulgarians to avoid any travels to the country's southern neighbor.

The border crossings from Bulgarian side remain open, the ministry said in a statement.

The government said it has bolstered patrols on the Bulgarian-Turkish border following the unfolding developments there.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)