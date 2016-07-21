ANKARA Financial markets must understand that Turkey will survive the shock of a failed military coup, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday, adding that his own credibility before investors depended on it.

"In circumstances like this, there is a knee-jerk reaction, it's typical. I know that because I come from that business," Simsek, who previously worked on Wall Street, told reporters in Ankara. "I need to retain my credibility. I need markets to understand that we are going to survive this shock."

Simsek is seen as anchoring investor confidence in Turkey's ruling AK Party. On Thursday he took to television, Twitter and journalist roundtables to try to reassure them and shore up confidence after the lira plumbed a record low overnight.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)