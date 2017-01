Turkey's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL The Turkish economy will recover fast from last week's failed coup attempt and the government will announce key decisions soon to support and encourage investment, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT, Nihat Zeybekci, also said he did not expect rating agency Moody's to cut Turkey's credit rating.

