ISTANBUL Turkey's High Board of Education has banned all academics from traveling abroad until further notice, state-run broadcaster TRT reported on Wednesday, after an abortive military coup prompted a wide-ranging purge of state institutions.

The report, which provided no details about the ban, came a day after the board ordered the resignation of 1,577 deans at all universities across Turkey. In a separate move on Tuesday the education ministry also revoked the licenses of 21,000 teachers working in private institutions.

The government has accused a U.S.-based Muslim cleric of masterminding the attempted coup, in which more than 230 people were killed. The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, denies the accusation.

(Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones)