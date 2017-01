Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by him and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to protest against last month's failed military coup... REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told a rally of more than a million people in Istanbul on Sunday that he would approve the death penalty if parliament voted for it, following last month's failed coup.

In a speech to the "Democracy and Martyrs' Rally", also broadcast live on public screens across the country, Erdogan said the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who he blames for the coup attempt three weeks ago, must be destroyed within the framework of the law.

