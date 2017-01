Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) is seen between Turkey's Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (L) and Greek Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis (R), Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, during the Balkan Countries Chiefs of Defence Conference in Istanbul,... REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is safe, a presidential source said on Friday, adding that a statement made on behalf of the armed forces announcing a takeover of the government was not authorized by the military command.

The source also urged the world to "stand in solidarity" with the Turkish people.

Turkey's military said on Friday it had seized power, but the prime minister said the attempted coup would be put down.

