U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers Turkey blames for a failed coup, is shown in still image from video, as he pauses before speaking to journalists at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Savoy/Reuters TV

U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers Turkey blames for a failed coup, is shown in still image taken from video, speaks to journalists at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Savoy/Reuters TV

ISTANBUL Turkey's justice and foreign ministries will write to the United States and other Western governments to demand the return of supporters of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen following a failed coup attempt, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan, who was speaking at a funeral for some people who were killed in Friday night's violence, also called on his supporters to remain in public squares. Erdogan blames Gulen's supporters in the military for the attempted coup against his government.

Gulen, a former Erdogan ally who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for years, has denied the charge.

(Reporting by Akin Aytekin; Writing by David Dolan. Editing by Jane Merriman)