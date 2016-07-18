EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrives for the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, 15 July 2016. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool

BRUSSELS The Turkish authorities must respect constitutional and fundamental rights in responding to the failed military coup, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

"We call for the full observance of Turkey's constitutional order and we as the European Union stress the importance for the rule of law prevailing in the country," she told a news conference after EU foreign ministers met U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Brussels.

"We share concerns about what is happening in the country in these hours. We need to respect, have Turkey respect, democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms."

