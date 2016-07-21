EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrives for the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, 15 July 2016. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool

WASHINGTON EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday that Turkey should not be using democratic institutions to undercut human rights following a failed coup.

"We are making it very clear to our Turkish friends - we are fully behind the institutions, the democratic institutions, the legitimate institutions," Mogherini said after remarks at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. "But there is no excuse, there is no way in which the reaction can undermine fundamental freedoms and rights."

Mogherini added "what we're seeing especially in the fields of universities, media, the judiciary, is unacceptable."

