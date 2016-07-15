PRAGUE Slovakia, which holds the rotating European Union presidency, said on Saturday it was following events unfolding in Turkey with serious concern, and was coordinating appropriate reaction with EU partners.

"Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak has been in intensive contact all evening with EU high foreign affairs representative Federica Mogherini and other European colleagues," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"He has also been in contact with partners in the Turkish government with the aim to clarify the situation in Turkey and discuss steps that the EU should take with the aim to maintain and support democracy and stability in the country."

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alison Williams)