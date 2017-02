Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and others carry the coffin with a victim of the thwarted coup to a funeral service in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL The Turkish government's work against the plotters of an attempted coup is not over, and it will swiftly carry out a "cleansing operation", Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday.

Rebel soldiers within Turkey's military attempted to overthrow the government on Friday night, but it failed after President Tayyip Erdogan urged people to take to the streets in support of his government.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan. Editing by Jane Merriman)