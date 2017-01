ISTANBUL Thirty Turkish governors and more than 50 high-ranking civil servants have been removed from their posts, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Monday, following in the wake of Friday's coup attempt.

News channels also reported the number of police removed from duty stood at 8,777, amid what is seen as a purge of state structures.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Orhan Coskun, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan)