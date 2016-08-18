ISTANBUL Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States as a strategic partner should facilitate the extradition of the U.S.-based cleric whom Ankara blames for orchestrating last month's failed military coup.

Erdogan said he had personally asked U.S. President Barack Obama to extradite Fethullah Gulen back to Turkey. Washington has reacted cautiously and said it needs to see clear evidence to prove Gulen's involvement in the July 15 failed putsch.

"I personally asked Obama to extradite Gulen a year ago. I have asked him again after the latest events," Erdogan said in Ankara. "Things are moving in a different direction in our country, and a strategic partner should not make its partner's work harder."

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by David Dolan)