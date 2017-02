ISTANBUL A Turkish soldier and six members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed on Sunday, the Turkish military said, in the latest violence related to the insurgency in the largely Kurdish southeast.

Turkey has been clashing with militants in sweeps across the southeast, which has seen some of the worst fighting since the height of the insurgency in the 1990s.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by John Stonestreet)