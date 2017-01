ISTANBUL The U.S. consulate in Turkey said on Saturday the authorities were denying movements onto and off Incirlik air base near Adana following an attempted military coup overnight.

The U.S. military uses Incirlik to conduct air strikes against Islamic State militants in neighboring Syria. In an emergency message for U.S. citizens, the consulate also said power supplies to the base had been cut.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by David Clarke)