DUBAI The top aide to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Tehran supported the Turkish government against a coup attempt despite regional disputes between the two countries, especially over Syria.

"We disagree with Turkey on some issues, like Syria. We are hopeful that the Turkish government respects the Syrian people's opinion and votes and lets the Syrian nation choose their government," Ali Akbar Velayati was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Shi'ite Iran has stood by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the start of the uprising against him while mainly Sunni Turkey has been one of his fiercest critics and has supported his opponents.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Clarke)