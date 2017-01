ISTANBUL Turkish state broadcaster TRT was taken off the air on Friday, after an announcer read a statement from the military saying it had taken over the government in a coup.

Separately, President Tayyip Erdogan told private broadcaster CNN Turk that the coup was an attempt by a faction of the military and called on his supporters to take to the street in defiance.

