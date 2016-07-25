U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers Turkey blames for a failed coup, is shown in still image taken from video, as he speaks to journalists at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Savoy/Reuters TV/File Photo

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Mohammed Siyala, foreign minister in Libya's new U.N.-backed national unity government, in Tripoli, Libya, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

ANKARA Turkey's ties with Washington will be impacted if the United States does not extradite the cleric it accuses of masterminding a failed military coup, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday, adding he would meet with U.S. officials on the topic during a coming visit.

Cavusoglu made the comments in an interview with private broadcaster Haberturk TV. Turkey says cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, was responsible for the July 15 coup attempt that aimed to overthrow the government.

Gulen denies the charge. Washington has said Ankara must first provide clear evidence of Gulen's involvement in the attempted coup and lawyers have said any extradition process could take years.

