WASHINGTON President Barack Obama spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, offering U.S. assistance as Ankara investigates last week's attempted coup but urging the government to show restraint as it pursues those responsible for the overthrow bid.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the two leaders discussed the status of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan has accused of being behind the coup attempt and whose extradition Turkey has said it will seek.

Earnest said the Turkish government had filed materials in electronic form with the U.S. government, which U.S. officials were reviewing. He said any extradition request from Turkey, once submitted, would be evaluated under the terms of a treaty between the two countries.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander)