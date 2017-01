Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu addresses his party MPs during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA The convoy of Turkey's main opposition party leader was caught in a clash between police and unidentified individuals on Thursday in the northeast of the country but Kemal Kilicdaroglu was unharmed, CNN Turk and NTV reported.

CNN Turk quoted Kilicdaroglu's aide for its report. NTV did not give a source in its short headline.

Turkey has faced a series of bombing and other attacks in the past year which the authorities have blamed on Islamist groups and Kurdish militants, heightening tensions in a country which has a long border with Syria and Iraq.

