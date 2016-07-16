WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Friday there was no impact to Incirlik air base, which was continuing counter-Islamic State air operations.

"We are monitoring the situation in Turkey closely and are taking appropriate steps to ensure the safety and security of our service members, civilians, their families, and our facilities. As of this time, there has been no impact to Incirlik Air Base and counter-ISIL air operations from Incirlik continue," a senior Pentagon official said in a statement.

Turkey's military had said it seized power but President Tayyip Erdogan vowed the attempted coup would be put down.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sandra Maler)