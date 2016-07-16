ISTANBUL A total of 2,839 members of Turkey's military have been detained in connection with an attempted coup overnight, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday, adding that those detained included ordinary soldiers and high-ranking officers.

Yildirim, in a news conference in the capital Ankara, said the situation was fully under control and that "our commanders" were in charge of the military. He called on Turkish citizens to fill town and city squares with flags on Saturday evening and said parliament would meet at 1200 GMT to discuss the attempt.

