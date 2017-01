Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses the media in Ankara, Turkey, in this June 27, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Rebel soldiers in Ankara and Istanbul were still firing from the air early on Saturday, although fighter jets have taken off to deal with rogue military aircraft, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Yildirim also said more than 130 people had been detained in relation to the coup attempt, and that the plotters had opened fire on civilians without hesitation.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Paul Tait)