ANKARA Cooperation between Turkey's political parties will get a "new start" in the wake of the defeated coup attempt, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday, promising that the usually fractious four main parties could find common ground.

Yildirim, speaking in parliament, also said the coup plotters were not soldiers but terrorists who had targeted the parliament.

