Soldiers push each other to board a bus to escape the mob after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ATHENS Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan the asylum requests of Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece on Saturday would be examined "quickly," a Greek government official said.

Tsipras, who made the comments in a phone call with Erdogan late on Saturday, said the procedure would be carried out "with absolute respect" to what is stipulated by international law and human rights treaties, the official added.

The eight soldiers fled to Greece in a helicopter after a failed military coup against the Turkish government and were arrested after landing in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis.

