ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim stepped up pressure on the United States on Monday to extradite exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of being behind a failed military coup late on Friday in which more than 200 people were killed.

"We would be disappointed if our (American) friends told us to present proof even though members of the assassin organization are trying to destroy an elected government under the directions of that person," Yildirim said, referring to Gulen and his supporters in Turkey and abroad.

"At this stage there could even be a questioning of our friendship," Yildirim added.

Gulen has strongly denied any involvement in Friday's coup attempt. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday in Brussels that Ankara must provide genuine evidence that withstands scrutiny when it requests Gulen's extradition.

