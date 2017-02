ANKARA A Syrian general was among some 1,000 refugees who fled to Turkey in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of Syrian generals now in Turkey to seven, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

He said the total number of Syrian refugees in Turkey as of Thursday morning was now 14,700.

"This shows the seriousness of the situation in Syria," spokesman Selcuk Unal told a news conference.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by jon Hemming; Editing by Toby Chopra)