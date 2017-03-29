Nokia targets gains from web giants with fastest routers
SAN FRANCISCO Nokia launched the world's fastest network chips on Wednesday, breaking into the Juniper and Cisco dominated core router market and giving its existing network business a boost.
ANKARA A Turkish court halted the activities of online travel agent Booking.com in a court case alleging the website had violated Turkish competition law, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) said on Wednesday.
The ruling by a court in Istanbul comes as a result of a 2015 case opened by TURSAB against Booking.com for allegedly carrying out "unjust competition against travel agencies". The association had previously made Booking.com pay Turkey's competition authority more than 2.5 million lira ($686,605) in fines.
The court ruled for the online travel agent's activities to be protectively halted for an undisclosed period of time.
($1 = 3.6411 liras)
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)
BRUSSELS Roaming charges for using mobile phones when traveling within the European Union disappear on Thursday, capping a decade-long battle by Brussels to show increasingly skeptical Europeans it can make their lives better.
LONDON Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.