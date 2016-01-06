Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
ANKARA Turkey will not give up on its demand for micro-blogging site Twitter to pay a 150,000 lira ($50,000) fine for not removing content it says is "terrorist propaganda" and will take measures after the period to pay the fine expired, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.
The fine, imposed by the BTK communications technologies authority, was the first of its kind imposed by Ankara on Twitter. It has temporarily banned the site several times in the past after it failed to comply with requests to remove content.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
LONDON Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.