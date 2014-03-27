ISTANBUL Google is looking into reports that users in Turkey are unable to access its video-sharing site YouTube, the company said on Thursday.

"We're seeing reports that some users are not able to access YouTube in Turkey. There is no technical issue on our side and we're looking into the situation," a Google Inc spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)