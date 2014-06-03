Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
ANKARA Turkey's telecoms regulator removed an official order blocking access to YouTube (GOOGL.O) from its website on Tuesday after the country's top court ruled last week that the ban was a breach of human rights.
The video-sharing website will be accessible in Turkey later on Tuesday, an official at Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office told Reuters. "As the Constitutional Court verdict was received today, YouTube will be open to access later today."
Blocks on access to YouTube and Twitter (TWTR.N) were imposed after illicit audio recordings, purportedly revealing corruption in Erdogan's inner circle, were leaked on the sites. The block on access to Twitter was lifted in April.
The ban on YouTube was imposed on March 27 in the build-up to local elections after a tape of top security officials discussing possible military intervention in Syria was leaked.
Erdogan condemned the tape recording, which followed a series of other leaked wiretaps, as an act of treason. He subsequently emerged from local elections on March 30 with his popularity largely intact.
Turkey's highest court, deliberating appeals submitted by individuals challenging the ban, last week ruled that the block was a violation of the right to freedom of speech.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.