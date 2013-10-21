Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
ISTANBUL Turkish energy company Zorlu Enerji (ZOREN.IS) said on Monday it had placed a bid to buy the Osmangazi power distribution network, which provides power to western Turkey.
Zorlu Enerji made the statement to Borsa Istanbul.
Turkish energy watchdog EPDK in August replaced the management of Osmangazi, which was privatized three years ago, saying its finances were preventing it from delivering the services it had promised. Osmangazi was bought in 2010 by Turkey's Yildizlar SSS Holding for $485 million.
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian companies and their Saudi Arabian counterparts signed on Tuesday preliminary agreements for seven deals worth more than $2 billion, as the oil-rich gulf nation seeks to build ties and investment opportunities in Asia.