A Turkish Airlines plane prepares to take off at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) on Wednesday reported a near-tripling in 2014 net profit, but the company's shares fell as analysts homed in on the impact of a weak euro on the airline's passenger yield.

The airline said it and its subsidiaries planned $3.74 billion in investments this year, mostly on previously-ordered aircraft that will expand its fleet of 261 planes.

"When we include the aircraft we decided to order at our last two board meetings, we plan to complete 2015 with a 300-strong fleet," Chairman Hamdi Topcu told a press conference, a figure marginally higher than a previous target of 293 planes.

Analysts focused on prospects for the company's performance in the first quarter after bad weather this month forced the cancellation of more than 1,200 flights.

"The results are in line with expectations, but the decline in the passenger yield gained momentum ... since a significant part of the company’s revenues are in euros and its costs are mainly in dollars," Kenan Turan from Istanbul-based brokerage Yatirim Finansman said.

Turan said the passenger yield fell to 9.36 cents by the end of 2014 from 9.64 cents in 2013. Passenger yield measures the average fare paid per mile per passenger.

The company's shares closed down more than 3 percent.

Topcu also said the airline was in the final stages of arranging its first planned bond issue to diversify its sources of aircraft financing and that this was expected to be completed in the first half of the year.

The bond would be at least $500 million and could reach a volume of $2-3 billion with a maturity of up to 14 years, Chief Financial Officer Coskun Kilic said, adding that it would be used to finance existing aircraft as well as new planes.

Topcu said Turkish Airlines was in the early stage of talks with Malaysia Airlines over leasing aircraft.

He said the carrier would need larger Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A380 aircraft in the future but no management decision had yet been taken.

A senior executive at the airline said in January that it was considering expanding its fleet and was studying a list of Boeing and Airbus models including the double-decker A380.

Net profit rose to 1.82 billion lira ($739 million) from 683 million lira and in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 1.81 billion. Sales rose 29 percent to 24.1 billion.

(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)