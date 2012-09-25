ISTANBUL Turkey is considering a public offering of a state stake in telecoms company Turk Telekom (TTKOM.IS) by the end of the year, Zaman newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It quoted Transport and Communications Minister Binali Yildirim as saying the offer could be less than 15 percent of the company.

The state holds a 30 percent stake in Turk Telekom, in which Saudi Oger has a majority.

"A public offering by the end of this year is being considered. It could be in the month ahead. What is important is to do this when the value of the shares is high," he said.

"The Privatisation Administration is doing work on the (offering) level. If they ask us we will give a level. But it may be less than 15 percent," he said.

