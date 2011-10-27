WARSAW/PARIS Vivendi's (VIV.PA) pay-TV unit Canal+ is in exclusive talks to team up with Polish media group TVN TVNN.WA in a deal which may end up with the French group gaining control of Poland's largest private broadcaster in terms of audience

The announcement means Vivendi has edged ahead of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), previously seen as frontrunner in the race to expand in one of the most promising media markets of eastern Europe.

Statements from Vivendi and TVN on Thursday said only that a "strategic partnership" was in the works.

People familiar with the situation said the price and structure of the deal were still being worked out. TVN's main shareholder ITI may sell part or all of its 56 percent stake, which it put on the block in July.

Analysts also said Vivendi could merge its Polish pay-TV business Cyfra+ with TVN, as a way to take over the company without having to finance the acquisition entirely in cash.

TVN operates Poland's No.3 pay-TV platform "n," as well as free-to-air channels and Poland's biggest web portal, Onet.pl.

"Both sides are working hard to achieve an agreement by year-end. More details will be given when it is possible," said Wojciech Kostrzewa, head of ITI.

Asked if the partnership included the 56 percent stake in TVN that ITI has put up for sale, Kostrzewa said: "Yes, it concerns this stake."

The market values TVN -- whose shows include Polish versions of Dancing With the Stars and The X Factor -- at $1.6 billion. Analysts have valued the ITI stake at between $800 million and $1 billion.

TV CONTENT

"Either Vivendi wants to strengthen their business with strong TV content or they want to buy TVN's pay-TV arm to combine it with their business," said Piotr Janik, analyst at KBC Securities.

"The question is, which business is more important to them, because if it's only about pay-TV then Time Warner would be a good partner to buy the TV part."

UBS analyst Polo Tang said investors in Vivendi would look favourably on the TVN deal if the French group is able to craft a deal structure to take control at a modest cost.

"Overall, we think that TVN could potentially be a clever deal that realizes notable synergies with a limited cash outlay and there is likely to be relief that Vivendi did not have to bid for the whole of TVN," wrote Tang in a note.

Earlier this year, sources told Reuters the group's split-up might be on the cards, with Time Warner thought to be eyeing the TV business, while Vivendi focused on boosting its Cyfra+ arm with "n."

TVN Deputy Chief Executive Lukasz Wejchert, who also heads its web business, is seen as willing to buy out the Internet portal. Sources told Reuters that investment banks are likely to take a shot at convincing Wejchert to snatch Onet.

Lukasz Wejchert is a son of the late Jan Wejchert, one of TVN's co-founders and a former ITI chief, whose sudden death in 2009 was one of the triggers for the sale, which JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Nomura (8604.T) are managing for ITI.

Some market watchers have speculated that ITI may be under pressure to sell TVN because of its heavy debt burden, which together with Jan Wejchert's death has weakened ITI's resolve to keep its key asset.

TVN shares were the only blue chip on the Warsaw bourse to drop on Thursday, down 1.5 percent at 12:56 GMT compared with a rise of 3.2 percent for the main market WIG20 .WIG20. Brokers said the decline was due to the lack of clarity on how the TVN saga would end in terms of shareholding structure and price.

Vivendi shares were up 4.5 percent, while France's blue-chip index .FCHI was up 5.4 percent.

($1 = 3.180 Polish Zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw, and Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by David Hulmes and David Holmes)