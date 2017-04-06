YouTube singer Austin Jones arrested on child pornography charges
LOS ANGELES A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
"I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” Trump said of O'Reilly in an interview with The New York Times.
The Times reported over the weekend that Fox and O’Reilly paid $13 million to five women who accused him of sexual harassment. O'Reilly, in a statement posted on his website on Saturday, said he had been unfairly targeted because of his prominence.
"I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled," Trump told the Times on Wednesday. “Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”
Fox News is a unit of 21st Century Fox.
Several companies have pulled ads from O'Reilly's Fox News show "The O'Reilly Factor."
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.