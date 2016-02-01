Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Twenty-First Century Fox said it would offer some of its employees voluntary exit options with "generous" benefit packages, with the aim of reducing costs by about $250 million.
"Some colleagues from Fox Networks Group and 20th Century Fox will be offered a generous benefit package if they opt to voluntarily leave the company," a Fox spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.
The Rupert Murdoch-controlled film and TV company is targeting $250 million in cost cuts in fiscal 2017, which starts in July, another company spokesman said by phone.
Fox had about 20,500 full-time employees as of June 30, 2015.
The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Fox's shares were up about 0.6 percent at $27.12 in late afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.