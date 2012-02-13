Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of ''The Twilight Saga: Eclipse'' during the Los Angeles Film Festival at Nokia theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 (TheWrap.com) - "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1" got off to a stronger start on home entertainment than the last "Twilight" movies, selling 3.2 million DVD and Blu-ray discs over the weekend.

That is 18 percent more than the 2010 "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" took in its first weekend of home release in December 2010. "Eclipse" sold 2.7 million units its first weekend of release.

The discs went on sale at midnight on Saturday -- timing reserved for big titles. Target and Walmart stores each sold exclusive versions of "Breaking Dawn" DVDs and Blu-rays, and held special events just after midnight Saturday morning.

Summit said that film also had approximately 50,000 digital sales, a 47 percent increase over "Eclipse," and approximately 80,000 Video-on-demand transactions, a 142 percent increase over the 2010 movie.

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1" was released in theaters on November 16, 2011 and has grossed more than $700 million worldwide.

The second installment in "Breaking Dawn" -- and the final episode of the "Twilight" series -- is scheduled for a November 16 theatrical release.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)