LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 (TheWrap.com) - From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on February 10-11, participating Target stores will celebrate the release of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1" on DVD and Blu-Ray by showing a sneak peek of the final installment in Summit's vampire romance franchise.

This will be the first time footage from "Part 2," due in theaters November 16, will be available for public viewing.

Target is also planning a special "Part 1" set for DVD and Blu-Ray. It will contain "authentic prop flowers from the movie set encased in a collectible keepsake," according to the store's Web site. The price of the package has not been announced.

Tickets to queue up to buy the DVD and Blu-Ray will be distributed at Target stores starting at 9 p.m. The sneak peek starts at 11 p.m., and the stores will close later than usual, at 1 a.m.

