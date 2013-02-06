SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire advertising analytics company Bluefin Labs.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Twitter Chief Operating Officer Ali Rowghani said in a blog post announcing the deal: "Bluefin's data science capabilities and social TV expertise will help us create innovative new ad products and consumer experiences in the exciting intersection of Twitter and TV."

The deal was reported first by Business Insider.

In the past year the privately held microblogging service has made the integration of Twitter and television the centerpiece of its growth strategy.

Under Chief Executive Dick Costolo, the company has encouraged marketers to incorporate Twitter "hashtags" into their TV ads to generate online chatter, while also nudging its 200 million monthly users to discuss ads that are being aired.

(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Eric Walsh)